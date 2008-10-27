Blu Speaks On XXL Freshmen 10 Cover

West Coast rhyme spitter Blu recently spoke to Complex Magazine about his appearance on XXL Magazine's Freshmen 10 cover. The lanky lyricist is one of 10 upstart MCs to grace the December issue, which also features Wale, Asher Roth, Mickey Factz, Kid Cudi, Ace Hood, Corey Gunz, Curren$y, Charles Hamilton and B.O.B.

"I’ve got a lot of catching up to do, man," Blu told Complex, comparing himself to the rest of the pack. "You got cats that were like, 'man I put out a mixtape a month for the last year.' I was like, 'What?' Yeah, everybody’s on they shit though."

The cover boys have been quite busy since the December issue leaked last week. As previously reported, Blu and Mainframe made an in-store appearance to celebrate the release of their Johnson & Jonson LP at Fat Beats in New York City last Thursday (10/23). Meanwhile, Mickey Factz and Charles Hamilton performed alongside Wiz Khalifa at Crash Mansion in NYC on Friday (10/24). Hamilton also took the stage at the Levi's/Fader Fort NYC concert Saturday (10/25) while Mickey performed at Club 205. -Marvin Brandon