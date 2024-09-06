Big Sean Discusses His New Album and Purpose in Life for Digital Cover of XXL Magazine

A sense of nostalgia comes whenever a blog-era MC drops a new release, and Big Sean's return to rap this year has brought that good old feeling back. The Detroit rapper proves that taking time off for some self-improvement can work out for the best. The last time he put out a project was the joint EP What You Expect with Hit-Boy in 2021. Sean's renewed energy and elevated bars are showcased on his sixth studio album, Better Me Than You. The respected artist discusses the message he's delivering with his new LP, consistency in hip-hop, inspiring flows and more for his XXL magazine digital cover.

Sean made his way to New York City from Los Angeles during his album release week after getting COVID the week prior. Being sick, tackling sample clearances and experiencing a small delay due to somewhat of an album leak in July caused a bit of burnout leading up to the big arrival of his LP. Trying to do everything at once does that at times. But all that comes with the territory since this is the Midwest rhymer's biggest solo rap moment since 2020, when his Detroit 2 album dropped.

"This project represents when you are going through those times to remember that the reason you're going through them is because you're the one that can get through it, you know what I'm saying?" Seans tells XXL. "You're the one who was chosen to even be in that situation. So, you accept it with a sense of pride, better me than you, and it's like I'm a better me than you could ever be."

Find out what else Sean Don has to say about his purpose in life, rap's Mount Rushmore, stepping away from the game and more in the video below.

Watch XXL's Interview With Big Sean

