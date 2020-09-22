A Look Into the Best Flows From Rappers Who Usually Don’t Do Drill Music

It took about 10 years, but drill music has successfully surpassed regional popularity in Chicago.

The sub-genre, coded by the staticky elements of trap production and detailed by the ordeals of catching bodies, was injected into rap years ago by artists like Chief Keef, G Herbo and Lil Bibby. In the middle, drill found a home in the U.K. with artists like Loski and Headie One. And recently, due to the emergence of Brooklynites and drill leaders Pop Smoke and Fivio Foreign, the sound has again become a staple. But it’s never been as mainstream as it is now. Due to its intriguing success, artists all over the country want a little slice of the pie.

Chart-topping rappers like Drake, Nicki Minaj and Travis Scott have all penned verses for drill songs. Atlanta artists like Lil Baby and Gunna have taken a stab at the style. And of course, artists within New York City like Lil Tjay and French Montana have hopped on the wave at some point in time.

Flowing on a drill beat can be a challenge for anyone who’s not used to doing it. Sometimes, the verses come out near perfect, with an artist successfully timing their bars to fit seamlessly into the pockets of the beat. And sometimes, things sound a little shaky and underwhelming for various other reasons. So today, from good to greatest, XXL takes a look at the best flows by non-drill rappers and explains their rating.

Here’s how the ratings are broken down: sticking to XXL's signature system of rating albums, rappers’ flows are based on sizes. Small (S) and medium (M) ratings means the verse is pretty substandard or average, respectively. A large (L) rating means that the verse navigates a middle ground of being good, but needing some improvement. An extra large (XL) is in the category of nearly perfect, and an extra extra large (XXL) rating means that the verse is top-notch heat.

Without further ado, check out our Look Into the Best Flows From Rappers Who Usually Don't Do Drill Music below.