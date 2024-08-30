BeatKing’s Daughter Delivers Tear-Jerking Eulogy at His Memorial Service

BeatKing's daughter delivers a tear-jerking speech at the rapper-producer's memorial service.

BeatKing's Daughter Delivers Eulogy

On Thursday (Aug. 29), BeatKing's celebration of life was hosted at the Bayou City Event Center in Houston. During the emotional event, the late artist's oldest daughter Jayla stepped up to the mic and gave a heartwarming eulogy.

"When I talk about my dad, a lot of people expect me to start crying but he was way too goofy, too annoying to just cry over," she joked. "He would not want to to cry over him. So, I always make sure I keep a smile on my face at all times because I know that's what he would want me to do."

After sharing a funny anecdote she added, "I know all of us here are very devastated with his passing. But I just know persoally nobody could be more upset than Whataburger. Without him, Whataburger will be going bankrupt, probably. The cheeseburger-eating, chocolate shake-drinking person has unfortunately passed and is in a better place now. And he's with all of us spiritually."

The memorial service was attended by Bun B, DJ Michael Watts and others and included BeatKing's daughters Jayla and Kayla being presented with a proclamation from the city declaring Aug. 29 as BeatKing Day in Houston.

BeatKing's Legacy Lives On

Beloved H-Town artist BeatKing passed away at the age of 39 on Aug. 15. His death was later revealed to be due to a pulmonary embolism he suffered while doing a radio show. BeatKing's manager Tasha Felder confirmed the passing in a post on Instagram.

"BeatKing has been the best part of the club for over a decade," she wrote. "He has produced and worked with so many artists that his sound will forever live. He loved his daughters @clubgodparenting, his music and his fans. We will love him forever."

BeatKing's girlfriend Talameshia also shared a heartwarming tribute to the rapper on social media.

"Idk if this makes it real. Idk if this helps or hurts me. Idk what version of him everyone got," Talameshia began in her statement. "But I know I got to love laugh and live with the best version of him. Over everything, he’s my bestest friend. My biggest supporter. He called me his Superstar. We prayed. We pranked each other. Literally was just too big a*s kids. I’ve questioned life. I’ve doubted my strength through this. I haven’t been eating. And barely sleeping. I don’t know how im functioning. I’m crying because I know he was ready. He was happy. He was loved. This has to be the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. Was watch you leave me. I fought and fought but GOD wasn’t letting up. I know you’re with your Mom , and finally moonwalking with our favorite, Michael Jackson."

Read More: Filming Dead Rappers and Posting the Videos Has to Stop

See BeatKing's daughter eulogizing her father at his memorial service below.

Watch BeatKing's Daughter's Tear-Jerking Speech at His Celebration of Life