BeatKing’s Cause of Death Revealed – Report

The cause of death for Houston rapper and producer BeatKing has reportedly been revealed.

What Is BeatKing's Cause of Death?

According to a report published by TMZ on Friday (Aug. 16), BeatKing was pronounced dead at Houston Hospital on Thursday (Aug. 15) after he passed out during a radio appearance at Urban One/Radio One.

Sources tell the celebrity gossip site that he died after receiving treatment for a pulmonary embolism, which is a blood clot that blocks blood from flowing into a person's lungs. The Texas artist passed away with his two daughters by his side.

XXL has reached out to both BeatKing's team and the medical examiner at the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences to confirm his cause of death.

BeatKing Dies at Age 39

News first broke of BeatKing's passing on Thursday evening as his manager Tasha Felder confirmed the 39-year-old rapper and producer's death via Instagram.

"Today, August 15, 2024 we have lost @clubgodzilla," Felder writes in the heartfelt statement below. "BeatKing has been the best part of the club for over a decade. He has produced and worked with so many artists that his sound will forever live. He loved his daughters @clubgodparenting, his music and his fans. We will love him forever."

A renowned staple of the Houston club scene throughout the past decade, BeatKing is most known for tracks like 2020's "Thick" with DJ Chose and "Then Leave" featuring Queendom Come, which was released that same year. In the wake of his death, he's being remembered fondly by rappers such as Bun B, 2 Chainz and Juicy J.

Check out hip-hop's reactions to BeatKing's passing and watch some of his most popular music videos below.

See Rappers' Reactions to BeatKing's Death

Bun B

bunb/Instagram bunb/Instagram loading...

2 Chainz

Juicy J

DJ Self

Tasha Felder

Watch Some of BeatKing's Most Popular Music Videos