BeatKing’s Girlfriend Writes Heartbreaking Tribute to Rapper Following His Death

BeatKing's Girlfriend Speaks Out Following Rapper's Death

On Wednesday (Aug. 21), BeatKing's girlfriend Talameshia shared a tribute to BeatKing on Instagram. The Houston rapper and producer passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 15 at the age of 39, and Talameshia celebrated BeatKing for being her "biggest supporter" and said during their time together he was her "bestest friend."

"Idk if this makes it real. Idk if this helps or hurts me. Idk what version of him everyone got," Talameshia began. "But I know I got to love laugh and live with the best version of him. Over everything, he’s my bestest friend. My biggest supporter. He called me his Superstar. We prayed. We pranked each other. Literally was just too big a*s kids. I’ve questioned life. I’ve doubted my strength through this. I haven’t been eating. And barely sleeping. I don’t know how im functioning. I’m crying because I know he was ready. He was happy. He was loved. This has to be the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do. Was watch you leave me. I fought and fought but GOD wasn’t letting up. I know you’re with your Mom , and finally moonwalking with our favorite, Michael Jackson."

Talameshia added she's appreciated the support from fans, and that any videos supporters may have collected of BeatKing from over the years should be sent to her.

"I see everyone’s prayers and encouraging words," she continued. "It’s helping more than you know. Send me any videos and photos you have of us or him. I posted this for yall. Because if you know us , you know he’d want me to keep going. He’d say 'Mannnn stop crying and drop all that music.' I love yall… and he loves yall …Until we meet again Big Daddy."

BeatKing's manager Tasha Felder confirmed on Instagram the tragic news, and reports emerged later that the Houston rapper passed away from a pulmonary embolism after fainting during a radio show.

Rappers Honor BeatKing After Death

Over the past 10 years, BeatKing remained a revered staple of the Houston club scene. Some of his biggest songs included 2020's "Thick" with DJ Chose and "Then Leave" featuring Queendom Come. In the wake of BeatKing's death, Bun B, 2 Chainz and Juicy J all came out in support of him.

"It's always the good ones," Bun B wrote on Instagram. "Damn this sh*t hurt. Just a great spirited person. We lost a talented artist and father. Prayer for @talameshia and his loved ones."

The Texas artist passed away with his two daughters by his side.



See Talameshias' tribute to BeatKing below.

