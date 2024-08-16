Producer Beatking Dead at 39

Houston-based rapper and producer Beatking has passed away at the age of 39.

Beatking's Manager Confirms His Death

On Thursday (Aug. 15), Beatking's manager Tasha Felder confirmed on Instagram the tragic news that her client Beatking died earlier today.

"Today, August 15, 2024 we have lost @clubgodzilla," she wrote in a post. "Beatking has been the best part of the club for over a decade. He has produced and worked with so many artists that his sound will forever live. He loved his daughters @clubgodparenting, his music and his fans. We will love him forever."

Beatking has been a mainstay on the Houston club scene since the early 2010s when he released the projects King of the Club, Club God 3, Gangsta Stripper Music, Astroworld, Twerk It for Vine. Known for his raunchy content, bass-filled beats and ability to keep the club on 10, he's worked with rappers like Ludacris, Juicy J, DJ Chose, Paul Wall, Slim Thug, Project Pat and others. Beatking released his most recent album She Won't Leave Houston last July.

Read More: Filming Dead Rappers and Posting the Videos Has to Stop

Rappers React to Beatking's Death

Rappers have been offering their thoughts on Beatking passing online. Texas rap luminary Bun B shared his condolences on Instagram by captioning a photo of Beatking, "It’s always the good ones. Damn this shit hurt. Just a great spirited person. We lost a talented artist and father. Prayer for @talameshia and his loved ones. RIP @clubgodzilla."

2 Chainz, who worked with Beatking on the 2022 song "Pop Music," also reacted to the news on Instagram by captioning a photo of the producer, "My condolences @clubgodzilla ….. God Bless your soul and family."

"Rip BEATKING damn this one hurt," Juicy J posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Check out Beatking's manager confirming the producer's death and see reactions below.

See Beatking's Manager's Post Confirming His Passing

See Reactions to Beatking's Death

Bun B

2 Chainz

Juicy J

DJ Self