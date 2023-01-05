People Think Lil Mosey Is in New Avatar Movie, Rapper Responds

People think they've spotted Lil Mosey in the new movie Avatar: The Way of the Water and the jokes are flowing on social media.

The blockbuster James Cameron-directed vehicle was released on Dec. 16, 2022. In the days since then, people on social media have started to point out a Na'vi character that has a striking resemblance to Lil Mosey.

"Bro what was up with the lil mosey fish in the avatar movie. Bro turned himself into the blueberry faygo," one Twitter user joked on Thursday (Jan. 5).

"Who invited lil mosey to avatar 💀," someone else posted.

"Why is Lil mosey such a prominent character in Avatar 2?" someone else posted.

Lil Mosey has reacted to the speculation that he is in the sci-fi epic. Sharing a clip of the film on TikTok, the "Blueberry Faygo" rapper wrote, "I was tryna keep my acting on the low but y'all got me."

He captioned the clip, "Y'all got it."

Lil Mosey hasn't released an album since 2019's Certified Hitmaker, which debuted at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 chart. Last year, he released the EPs UNI and VER, with a mixtape titled Universal in the works.

The Washington rapper is currently dealing with legal issues as he was charged with rape in April of 2021. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His trial is now slated to begin next month.

