Judge in Lil Mosey’s Rape Case Blocks His Lawyers From Using Previous Acts of Consensual Sex as a Defense

The latest development in Lil Mosey's rape case has been revealed and it could have a severe effect on the outcome of the West Coast rapper's case.

According to a report from TMZ on Friday (Jan. 7), Judge James W. Lawyer, who is presiding over Mosey's case, has prohibited the Washington rapper's legal team from using any prior consensual sexual encounters with his alleged victim as a defense.

Mosey, born Lathan Echols, sought the court's permission last month to present evidence that he has had multiple consensual sexual encounters with his alleged victim, but the court has denied his request.

The "Blueberry Faygo" rapper pleaded not guilty to a second-degree rape charge in Washington's Lewis County Superior Court in April of last year.

At the time, his lawyers, Amy Muth and Jennifer Atwood, maintained the 19-year-old rhymer's innocence following reports that he was wanted by police and on the run.

The major legal trouble that Lil Mosey has found himself in stems from an incident in January of 2020 when an unnamed woman claimed that she was raped by Mosey and another man, who is listed as Francisco "Cisco" Prater, during a cabin trip with the rapper, the man and the alleged victim's friend. The women were identified in court documents using the initials M.K.J. and J.M.H.

The alleged victim allegedly agreed to have sex with Mosey in a car, but claims that after drinking White Claw alcoholic beverages and champagne, she was no longer coherent. She accused Lil Mosey of getting on top of her, pushing her legs open and having sex with her. The woman went on to say that she blacked out a second time and woke up to another man, presumably Prater, forcing himself onto her. She also claims that she sustained bruises on her arm, neck and inner knee.

Lil Mosey's next court date is scheduled for March 24.

XXL has reached out to the Lewis County Prosecutor's Office, attorneys and a rep for Lil Mosey.