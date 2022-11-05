Asian Doll Arrested, Claims She Was Wanted for a Year and Didn’t Know

Asian Doll was arrested in Georgia last week and is now in jail because the drill rapper claims that she was wanted by for a year and didn't know.

According to arrest documents obtained by XXL from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, Asian Doll, born Misharron Jermeisha Allen, was arrested last Saturday (Oct. 29) in Douglas County, Ga. for speeding and not having a valid driver's license. Upon further inspection, police discovered that the Dallas, Texas rapper had an outstanding warrant.

According to The Georgia Gazette report, published on Friday (Nov. 4), Asian had an active warrant for failure to appear in court on a previous marijuana possession and obstruction of justice charges.

On Friday, Asian Doll jumped on her Instagram page and posted her mugshot from the Douglas County jail, as well as a message informing her fans about her current legal situation. The "Motherless Child" rapper claimed that she had a warrant out on her for a whole year and didn't know. "I was wanted for one whole year and didn’t even know. Be back in 45 days. See y’all soon," she captioned the post.

Then the 25-year-old rhymer left a message on her Instagram Story explaining that all she has is herself to count on during this difficult time.

"Ain't nobody the realest friend I ever had," Asian wrote. "God is all I have. My mom, my dad, my sister, my brothers, nobody could get me out of this situation except me. They don't want to give me a bond."

"Until I'm home, don't worry about me or speak on me, I'm good," she continued. "The longest I'll do is 45 days. I woke up this morning and seen my whole face on the news. I'll be back home soon."

Asian Doll concluded her message with, "FREE ME."

XXL has reached out to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office for comment.