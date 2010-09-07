Asher Roth Recruits DJ Khalil, Ryan Leslie for Sophomore LP

XXL Freshman alum Asher Roth is preparing to drop his sophomore album, The Spaghetti Tree. He recently spoke with DJ Skee, giving some details on the album, including that he’s working with a range of producers including Nottz, DJ Khalil, Ryan Leslie, Don Cannon and Oren Yoel, who handled the bulk of production on Asher’s 2009 debut, Asleep in the Bread Aisle.

“The second time around, the sound is esoteric,” the Pennsylvania native told Skee. “It’s spacey. It’s dope, though. But it also has this really earthy, organic sound. So, if that even makes any sense, it’s kind of the air and the earth.”

Back in the July/August issue of XXL Magaine, Ash revealed details on tracks he recorded with Game, Peedi Crakk, Swizz Beatz and Pharrell. He also explained that the album title stems from a joke played by the BBC on April Fool's Day 1957, when they ran a fluke news story saying that there was a family in Switzerland growing a spaghetti tree. Roth told XXL that the title signifies "reality-based events stressing the importance of imagination."

Roth recently released a video for his first single, “G.R.I.N.D.” [Watch here]

The Spaghetti Tree does not have a definitive release date, but is expected to drop later this year. —Adam Fleischer