Apple Announces Karaoke Feature Apple Music Sing

If you ever wanted to rap along to your favorite rap songs, Apple is launching a karaoke feature that will help you do just that. The tech giant is launching Apple Music Sing, which works with the streaming platform's lyrics experience.

According to the company's press release, Apple Music Sing will be available later this month to subscribers on iPhone, iPad and the new Apple TV 4K. The karaoke feature will allow users to sing along to their favorite songs with a vocal slider control that adjusts the vocal volume—but does not completely remove vocals—and real-time lyrics. Background vocals can also be viewed and controlled independently from the main vocals, and a Duet view mode separates multiple singers' lyrics on opposite sides of the screen.

Apple Music is also planning to launch a suite of over 50 dedicated companion playlists containing "epic songs, duets, choruses, and anthems that have been compelling people all around the world to sing."

"Apple Music's lyrics experience is consistently one of the most popular features on our service," said Apple’s vice president of Apple Music and Beats, Oliver Schusser, in the press release above. "We already know our users all over the world love to follow along to their favorite songs, so we wanted to evolve this offering even further to enable even more engagement around music through singing. It's really a lot of fun, our customers are going to love it."

The announcement follows Apple’s release of their year-end lists of the year’s most-streamed songs with their Apple Music Replay 2022, which was overshadowed by Spotify's popular Spotify Wrapped 2022 roundup and even their viral Instafest app, which allows fans to create their dream Coachella-themed music festival posters featuring their most-listened to artists.