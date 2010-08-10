9 Disgruntled Rapper Fallouts – Who’s Better Off as a Solo Artist?

Why can't we all just get along?

It's a simple question with an intricate answer. Even the closest of friends sometimes get in fights, but they often find ways to make up. In hip-hop, though, when group members beef with former comrades or bosses, it's usually only for a handful of reasons: money, respect, and the occasional "creative differences."

Recently, Slo Down, the masked mascot member of the St. Lunatics, came out complaining about the way he was treated within the group, saying that when it came time to split the money, Nelly would get half and he wouldn't be included in the rest of the split. Slo isn't the first dude to take issue with his treatment by a former friend. Here are nine artists who fell out with their respective camps and how they bounced back (or didn't).

1) YOUNG BUCK (G-UNIT)

After reported tensions surrounding Young Buck within G-Unit for a few months, the Tennessee native was officially dismissed by The General. 50 called in to New York’s Hot 97 and let the world, and Buck, know where the Southern MC stood in the group—which was, well, nowhere. "You can look at it and see that's Game all the way,” said Fif. “I was giving [Buck] a chance, giving him the benefit of the doubt [to remain with the group]. You can take this as an official notice right here. Pretty much you can say: Young Buck is no longer in the group G-Unit, but signed to G-Unit as a solo artist." Not long after, 50 leaked a now infamous phone conversation between himself and Buck, during which it was revealed that Buck owed money to his boss. Oh, and he did some crying and pleading.

After the Fact: Buck has released a few diss records, but nothing that has proved to shake 50 (surprised?). His third solo album, and first since the fallout, is yet to be released.

2) GAME (G-UNIT)

After connecting to help Game have major success on his early singles from his debut album, The Documentary, 50 Cent and the Compton native were soon embroiled in an intense war of words. 50 was feuding with Fat Joe and Jadakiss for teaming up with Ja Rule on 2005’s “New York.” When 50 felt Game didn’t step up enough to ride for his G-Unit brethren, he kicked the West Coast member out of the group. There were plenty of words, diss songs, a press conference to attempt to bring the feud to a halt, and more diss songs. How quickly friends can become enemies.

After the Fact: Game has dropped two successful albums and a number of mixtapes. He is currently readying the release of his fourth solo project, The R.E.D. Album.

3) PROFESSOR GRIFF (PUBLIC ENEMY)

While PE was having success with their single, “Fight the Power,” and roughly a year before the release of Fear of A Black Planet, Griff made homophobic and anti-Semitic remarks in an interview with the Washington Post. Controversy ensued, and Chuck D. soon held a news conference in which he announced the dismissal of Griff from the group.

After the Fact: Griff apologized, was let back in the group, dismissed again, and brought back in.

4) CUBAN LINK (TERROR SQUAD)

Having come up with the legendary Big Pun when they were younger, Cuban Link joined Pun in Fat Joe’s Terror Squad in the late 90's. Together, the crew enjoyed some success; however, with Pun’s passing in 2000, Joe and Cuban’s relationship took a hit. CL and TS soon parted ways.

After the Fact: After many delays, Cuban Link released his official debut, Chain Reaction, in 2005 (what was previously supposed to be his debut, 24K, was never released).

5) J HOOD (D-BLOCK)

In 2007, a video surfaced of J Hood dragging his D-Block chain on the ground and talking greasy about Styles, Sheek, and Jada. As a result, the trio kicked the young’n out of crew. The following year, Hood apologized, issuing a statement saying, "I will eternally be appreciative to The L.O.X. for giving me an opportunity to be heard period point blank but I just couldn't keep living with the fact of knowing I'm representing something false, on top of not even being compensated well for it."

After the Fact: J Hood has released some projects in the time since his departure from D-Block, but nothing that has gained him the recognition that he got when he was riding with The L.O.X.

6) U-GOD (WU-TANG/RZA)

The Wu member wasn’t shy about voicing his problems with the group and, specifically, RZA. He made claims that Wu didn’t want him to come out as a solo artist and as a result held him up. He also griped about a lack of creative control when it came to beats. He also sued Wu Music in 2008, alleging that they owed him $170,000.

After the Fact: Although U-God was on the last Wu-Tang album, 8 Diagrams, he didn’t appear on Raekwon’s 2009 Only Built 4 Cuban Linx…Pt. II.

7) BISHOP LAMONT (AFTERMATH/DR. DRE)

After signing to Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Records in 2005, Bishop Lamont was on deck to be the next MC from the West. However, delays and politics seemed to interfere, and his debut album on the label was never released (although he dropped a handful of mixtapes). In January of this year, Bishop announced that he had split from Aftermath and assured fans that there were no hard feelings on either end. He was the latest in a long line of artists, from Rakim to Joell Ortiz, to part ways with Dre’s label.

After the Fact: Bishop Lamont is still yet to release his official debut album.

8) BEANIE SIGEL (JAY-Z)

All was well in the Roc-A-Fella dynasty in the early 2000's. Then Beanie got locked up, the Roc split, and things began to change. Beans rocked with Jay-Z once he got out, but soon he was throwing shots at his former mentor. He felt like his album, The Solution, was poorly marketed and that Jay left him behind. He has thrown a handful of shots in Hov’s direction, both in interviews and on wax—none of which have garnered an explicit response.

After the Fact: Beans released The Roc Boys with Freeway this year and is currently working on his sixth solo album, The Closure.

9) JUVENILE (CASH MONEY)

Juve was just one of a handful of artists to have issues with their formerly tight-knit Cash Money family. In 2002, just a few years after his breakout success, Juve parted from the label to pursue his own endeavors, including UTP Records. He then came back to the label in 2003 and released Juve the Great, which included the hit “Slow Motion,” and featured Lil Wayne and Baby in the video. However, the New Orleans native would leave the label again in 2006, this time heading to Atlantic. He griped that he wasn’t given enough creative freedom while with Cash Money.

After the Fact: Juvenile dropped Beast Mode earlier this year, with a cover that looked eerily like that of the debut album of Cash Money’s newest star, Drake.

id="144"]