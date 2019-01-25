6ix9ine’s Lawyer Explains Why Rapper Hasn’t Applied for Bail

While some 6ix9ine fans may have thought his day in court earlier this week would've resulted in his freedom, the rapper is still behind bars and has yet to apply for bail.

Last month, it was reported that 6ix9ine was putting together a $1.5 million bail package in order to secure his release from federal custody. As a result, it was expected that one of his lawyers would file a motion to apply for bail at Tekashi's pre-trial conference for his federal racketeering and firearms case this past Tuesday (Jan. 22). When that didn't happen, people began wondering why. Now we know the answer, and it comes from one of 6ix9ine's attorneys.

Speaking to XXL, Dawn Florio, who acts as one of the attorneys for the rainbow-haired rapper, confirms that plans for a bail hearing were postponed because 6ix9ine's other lawyer, Lance Lazzaro, was removed from the case.

"The lawyers for two of the defendants raised issues of conflict of interest that Lance Lazzaro had represented two other co-defendants in the case and the judge removed him from the case until the conflicts could be waived by Mr. Hernandez and also by [6ix9ine's co-defendants'] respective clients," explains Florio, who is still operating as one of Tekashi's lawyers.

She continues, "So until that could be done, Lance is not representing Daniel Hernandez [6ix9ine] right now because of what happened, of course, we're going to postpone the bail hearing until Lance can come back on the case."

The potential conflict of interest Florio speaks of has to do with the fact that Lazzaro previously represented 6ix9ine's co-defendants Faheem "Crippy" Walter and Kifano "Shotti" Jordan. Jordan's attorney Jeffrey Lichtman brought up this potential conflict of interest and, during the aforementioned pre-trial conference, Judge Paul A. Engelmayer voiced his concern about the Lazzaro's failure to disclose his prior work for Tekashi's co-defendants, and that's what led to his prompt removal from the case.

At the time, Lazzaro explained that he didn't believe it would be a conflict of interest because he hadn't represented Jordan in many years and he only repped Walter after Walter was shot outside of a Manhattan restaurant in October. To Lazzaro, it seemed inconsequential, but the judge said that wasn't his call to make, and has since ordered him to submit letters detailing the full extent of his previous work repping Jordan and Walter. If he doesn't submit those letters by Monday, he will not be able to rejoin Tekashi's defense.

On Nov. 19, 2018, 6ix9ine and his co-defendants, reputed fellow Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members Jordan, Walter, Jensel “Ish” Butler, Fuguan “Fu Banga” Lovick, and Jamel “Mel Murda” Jones, were indicted on counts of racketeering and firearms possession. Tekashi was hit with six counts of those charges.

6ix9ine's next pre-trial conference is all set to take place on Wed., Feb. 27. His trial date for the federal racketeering charges begins on Sept. 4. He faces 32 years to life in prison if convicted.