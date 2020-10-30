Here Are 50 Cent’s Wildest Instagram Moments
There’s trolling, and then there’s what 50 Cent does.
Over the last several years, 50 Cent has elevated the art of Instagram trolling to an art form. With a venomous sense of humor, an unrivaled petty streak and a lifestyle that affords him the time to put together elaborate IG jokes, Fif has created an extensive catalog of IG moments so audacious it’s honestly impressive.
Armed with a sense of recklessness and the power of the internet, 50 has no qualms about reaching into his petty utility belt to unload on rappers, miscellaneous celebrities or anyone else.
If you’ve been paying attention to the Queens, N.Y. rapper, who rocked a fake perm as the character Pimpin' Curly to take aim at Rick Ross in a web series he created 12 years ago, you know nothing is off limits. If a rapper is at the wrong end of losing a beef with an archenemy, 50 could be on their head—even if he had nothing to do with that beef. There’s really no limit to who he'll put on blast on his Instagram page.
Take for instance that time that Meek Mill was sending subliminal shots at 50 on his 4/4 EP back in 2016. Fif wasn't too fond of the lyrics and decided to fire back at the Philly rapper on IG. He shockingly told Meek in the social media post to get Nicki Minaj pregnant so he could at least get child support from her. Ouch.
Today, XXL takes a look at 15 of 50 Cent’s wildest moments on the ’Gram.
Offers Floyd Mayweather, Jr. $750,000 to Read a Book
50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather, Jr. were once close friends, but over the last few years, they’ve engaged in some heated exchanges via IG. One of these back-and-forths led to 50 making fun of Mayweather’s alleged illiteracy. In 2014, 50 claimed that he would give $750,000 to charity if Mayweather could read a Harry Potter book. This taunt started after Mayweather called Fif irrelevant when a reporter asked the boxer about the rapper dissing him. It’s unclear whether Mayweather ever read the book, but he soon responded by uploading a $62 million check to his own Instagram account and saying he could read that.
Announces He Bought 200 Tickets to Ja Rule Show
50 Cent has said that his feud with Ja Rule won't end until one of them is dead, and moments like this one point toward that being true. In October of 2018, Fif used his Instagram account to post a Groupon announcement for a Ja Rule concert featuring tickets being sold for $15 each. From there, Fif revealed that he'd copped 200 tickets to the Ja Rule show so that the event would be empty. Ja didn't seem to be too bothered by his enemy's actions, but 50 himself was having a ball and the internet definitely took notice.
50 Says Meek Mill Should Focus on Getting Nicki Minaj Pregnant
When Meek Mill used his 4/4 EP to throw some subliminal shots 50 Cent on the song "Gave ’Em Hope" in 2016, the Queens rapper wasn’t having it. In response, Fif uploaded a vicious pair of Instagram posts roasting the Philly rapper, whom Fif previously took aim at during Meek’s summer 2015 beef with Drake. For this one, a joke he unloaded back in January of 2016, Fif made reference to Meek's then-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj. "LMAO Hey shit head, your career is over already.you better focus on getting Nikki pregnant so you can at least get child support girl. new meek emoji lol," 50 wrote in the caption for a photo of Meek as a poop emoji.
50’s diss also came with some videos mocking the rapper. While these two aren’t trading disses now, it’s unclear whether they have ever really patched things up.
Makes Fun of French Montana's Hospitalization
French Montana found himself on the wrong end of a 50 trolling session when the G-Unit general uploaded an IG post making fun of French’s hospitalization and the Bronx rapper’s new Bugatti in December of 2019. In a photo he posted to his IG, 50 was shown laying in a hospital bed with stuffed animals around him. In the caption, he made fun of French’s post about being in the ICU earlier that month. French responded with some jokes of his own in the comment section of 50’s post. Just a few days, in January, 50 responded by uploading a video in which he claims to have received paperwork that indicated French got a 60-month loan for his new whip. While that much hasn’t been verified, and normal people wouldn’t even see anything wrong with that, the internet and 50 Cent himself had a laugh at French’s s expense, and 50 took his IG trolling to new heights in the process.
Roasts Vivica A. Fox After She Insults Him
Five years ago, in November of 2015, actress Vivica A. Fox responded to 50 Cent’s comment that Empire had experienced a ratings drop. In his comment, 50 said the show, one on which Fox was acting at the time, saw the ratings drop because of “gay stuff.” She responded with an equally homophobic quip about 50, claiming that his 2010 XXL magazine cover with Soulja Boy was proof that the rapper was gay. 50 responded by using his Instagram account to roast Fox, posting a video of Sesame Street’s Cookie Monster rapidly eating. "Vivica acting out how she eats ass," read the accompanying caption for the meme. 50 was referencing reports that Fox had performed sexual acts on him when they were dating.
Goes In on Oprah for Falling Onstage
Back in February, Oprah took an unfortunate fall onstage while giving a speech in California, and 50 Cent, who'd previously called Oprah out for reportedly preparing a documentary focusing on Russell Simmons sexual misconduct accusers, used the opportunity to joke. In an Instagram post, he uploaded a clip of Oprah falling and joked that the late Michael Jackson was responsible for the fall."What the fuck happen here," he questioned. "Michael jackson’s ghost trip her[?]" 50 wrote.
Throws Proverbial Salt in Gabrielle Union's Wound
50 is nothing if not ruthless, and he reaffirmed that point when he threw some proverbial salt in the wound of actress Gabrielle Union. After her hit BET series Being Mary Jane was canceled in November of 2017, Union jokingly directed her fans to blame Fif, whose comedy show 50 Central was added to the roster at that same time. In response, 50 uploaded an Instagram post and kept things very simple—and heartless. In the IG post, Fif wrote, “things were gonna change” and “no disrespect with all respect, I have no respect.” No lie.
Clowns Deontay Wilder Right After Boxer Gets Knocked Out
On Feb. 22, 2020, boxer Deontay Wilder lost his WBC Welterweight title when he took a serious beating from Tyson Fury. Within moments of the determining punch being thrown, an image of the boxer being socked to oblivion went viral. Naturally, 50 jumped in on the fun, using his Instagram to roast the boxer. "Damn Blood, ♂️what about the gang. smh ," 50 wrote in the caption for one post, which includes an image of the boxer being punched.
Makes Ruthless Joke About Bow Wow And Future
The Get Rich or Die Tryin' rapper just wouldn’t let Bow Wow live. In August of 2019, a time in which 50 made jokes about Bow Wow taking money from strippers at their party, 50 quipped that Future had taken all of Bow Wow’s exes. As you probably know, Bow Wow dated Ciara before Future, and Future was subsequently said to be romantically connected to Joie Chavis, who is also Bow Wow’s ex. "you ain’t got no bitches lil nigga @future took all of them. LMAO The fuck you talking bout," 50 joked. Bow Wow took this one in stride, but Fif might've went a little too far.
Takes Aim at Wendy Williams for Speaking About Him on Her Talk Show
In October 2017, Wendy Williams and 50 Cent got into it, and 50 delivered some Instagram shots to fry to finish her off. The matter started when 50 joked that he would have a child support release party for his estranged son's 21st birthday. During a subsequent episode of the Wendy Williams Show, the talk show host said Fif needed to get his life together. 50 responded by telling Wendy that her husband, who had recently reportedly been discovered to have been cheating on her for 10 years, deserved to cheat.
"Your husband is not a bad man," Fif wrote in the IG caption for one post that included an image of Wendy and her husband walking around on a beach. "[He] deserve a side chick for talking to you, you ugly motherfucker. Focus on your own shit bitch. Oh yeah we in club LUST tonight your invited.LOL #50centralbet.'
In another IG post, 50 used a picture of a humanoid lion and compared the image to Wendy. "Yeah bitch, you fucking around in the wrong section. Every time you call me,I'm a show up," 50 wrote.
Tells Emmy Awards Committee to "Kiss My Black Ass"
50 was feeling emboldened when he saw that Power, a show he starred in and executive-produced since 2014, had gotten some awesome ratings in August 2019. He used the occasion to call out the Emmy Awards committee, which had never nominated the show for an Emmy Award.
"The EMMY’s can kiss my black ass in slow motion,” Fif wrote in the caption for the IG post, which includes a screenshot of the Power season debut's TV ratings. "Fuck em I'm #1 They a bunch of Bengay my back hurt smelling ass old people anyway."
Says He'd Choose 6ix9ine Over His Eldest Son
50 Cent is known to be estranged from his oldest son Marquise Jackson, but even now, after effectively disowning 6ix9ine, he's said he'd choose the rainbow-haired rapper over Marquise. He said as much in an April Instagram Live session.
"Nah, I ain't heard from 6ix9ine," 50 replied. "He's his mother's child now. He told on everybody. He better than Marquise, though. I'll take him before I take my actual... fuck that nigga."
Drops Massive Power Spoiler
Back in January, 50 Cent was prepping for the final episode of Power when he unloaded an enormous spoiler. Before the episode could air, though, he had some grievances with the show's hosting network he needed to air out, and he used his IG to do so.
"These people at Starz bugging out, talking to me like they crazy," 50 wrote in his caption for an IG post. "Like I ain’t who I am, they got me fucked up. I will put all this shit out tonight."
For another post, he uploaded a clip that appeared to reveal who killed the show's main character James "Ghost" Fitzpatrick. It was later revealed that there had been multiple endings filmed, and this one didn't reflect what happened in the actual series. Still though, it was pretty epic display of recklessness.
Fif has since-deleted the posts. You can see a post with him threatening to leak more video footage below.
Thinks Chris Brown Is Better Than Michael Jackson
Chris Brown is without a doubt one of the most talented musicians in the game, but 50 Cent made some surprising remarks when he was praising the singer. In August of 2019, Fif uploaded an image of Chris Brown's sales accomplishments and said that Breezy was better than the deceased pop icon. He also bashed Jackson for allegations of pedophilia.
"CB better than MJ to me now," he wrote in the caption of the IG post. "I can't believe mike wanted to touch the little boys booty. what the fuck man.#lecheminduroi #bransoncognac"
In a subsequent post from October of 2019, 50 doubled down. "I would hate to be a R&B nigga right now," 50 wrote in the caption. "This fool better then MJ no [cap] #lecheminduroi #bransoncognac."
Tries to Sell Shirt With Picture of Rick Ross' Chest
Back in November of 2015, 50 Cent kept his petty train rolling when he used his Instagram account to announce—possibly jokingly—that he would be selling a shirt with Rick Ross' chest on it.
"Lmao I ain't have nothing to do so, #EFFENVODKA #FRIGO #SMSAUDIO #nomorepuffyjuice #nobumjuice over here. I'm selling these for $2.95," 50 wrote in the since-deleted post.