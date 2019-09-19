50 Cent, Meek Mill and More React to 6ix9ine Testifying

With 6ix9ine's testimony against the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods entering its third day, the internet has exploded, calling the "Gummo" rapper a snitch and a disgrace to hip-hop. But the reactions that stand out the most are the ones from his rap counterparts denouncing his name.

While most rappers have hopped on social media to call 6ix9ine a "rat," others have used their platforms to tell jokes about hip-hop's rainbow-haired rapper. Testimony against the Nine Trey Bloods began Tuesday (Sept. 17), with Tekashi detailing the roles in the crime organization. Today (Sept. 19), 6ix9ine accused Jim Jones of being a member of the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, causing artists to question which rappers and their alleged secrets will be next.

Compiling the tweets and Instagram posts of rappers like 50 Cent, Meek Mill, YBN Almighty Jay, Boosie BadAzz and more, hip-hop has reacted to this ongoing case.

50 Cent chimed in on 6ix9ine mentioning Jim Jones' name during the testimony saying "he called Jimmy a retired rapper yo, LOL." Meek Mill sent a post to Twiter saying, "69 going up in s federal courthouse today kids! Message of the day don't be a internet gangsta...be yourself!" Future also made a statement on 6ix9ine while remembering his late friend Seth, saying, "I miss my brother, I miss Seth...fuck you snitch ass hoes, yall ain't no different from that kid Tekashi, rats."

Check out the complete list of rappers and their responses to 6ix9ine's testimony below.