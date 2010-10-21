50 Cent, Lloyd Banks Surprise Crowd at YG Show in L.A.

Just a day after releasing a remix of YG’s “Toot it & Boot it,” 50 Cent joined the up-and-coming artist on stage at his show last night (October 20) at Hollywood’s Key Club on the Sunset Strip.

“This concert is a chance to show my supporters and my city what I’m about and that I’m here to stay,” YG said in a statement. “Pushaz Ink the label is here to stay. I’m blessed to be in this situation and I’m going to give it my all. I got all my homies performing with me too so it’s going to be a big show.”

But the biggest surprise of the night came with the announcement that one of his “homies” was 50, who surprised fans by doing his verse on the remix before bringing out G-Unit soldier Lloyd Banks, who performed “Beamer, Benz or Bentley” for the ecstatic crowd.

“This nigga up next,” 50 said about the Compton native and October 2010 XXL Show and Prove candidate, before exiting the stage.

YG is the first West Coast artist to be signed to Def Jam, since Warren G linked up with the label more than 15 years ago. —Brooklyne Gipson