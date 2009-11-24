50 Cent Brings Out Beanie Sigel at NYC Concert [With Video]

loading...

Hot 97 and MySpace Music presented 50 Cent’s Before I Self Destruct album release concert at the Highline Ballroom in New York City last night (November 23). And as always the Queens-bred rapper was full of surprises, bringing out Jay-Z’s former protégé Beanie Sigel.

Beans took to the stage about 15 minutes into the show, after Fif shouted “where my nigga at” to a stunned crowd. The Broad Street Bully had the audience in a frenzy as he performed a handful of his classics including “Put Your Hands Up,” “Roc the Mic” and “Mack Bitch,” before joining Fif for their duet “I Go Off.” [Watch Below] While no direct shots were fired at Jay, 50 threw up the Roc sign followed by a hand gesture signifying the dynasty’s death.

[video:https://www.xxlmag.com/uploads/video/files/11.23.09_QN_50BeanieIntro.flv l]

Along with the Philadelphia rapper, G-Unit members Tony Yayo and Lloyd Banks also performed mini solo sets of their own material, as well as several group classics like “Rider, Pt. 2” [watch below] and “Straight Outta Southside.” Yet despite the crowded stage, 50 Cent was still the main attraction. Throughout the hour-long concert, the group leader showcased his extensive catalog, including such hits as “I Get Money,” “P.I.M.P.,” “Magic Stick,” “Candy Shop” and “Just a Lil Bit.” The business minded rapper also plugged his new CD, performing some of the disc’s stand-out tracks like “Crime Wave,” “Baby By Me” and “So Disrespectful.”

Before I Self Destruct is in stores now. —Donovan Moore