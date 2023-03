Without double-album hype or a star-studded lineup, 2Pac's final official album left a heavy mark on the rap game. It's the record that even the rappers who got dissed can't stop listening to. Here's an inside look at hip-hop's most controversial classic. Click the image below to read the original article Straight Spittin' from XXL‘s October 2003 issue.

