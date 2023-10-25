Young Nudy Insists Snitches Couldn’t Stop Him From Beating a Legal Case

Young Nudy is celebrating after beating an ongoing legal case, despite the "snitches."

Young Nudy Celebrates Legal Win

On Tuesday (Oct. 24), Young Nudy went on social media to update fans on a legal matter the rapper has been dealing with for a few years.

"They can't muthaf**kin stop stop Big Gun," an elated Nudy says in the social media video below. "I been dealing with this s**t for five years with this case. I done beat them folks to sleep. My lawyer the best. F**k these snitching-a** n***as. You snitching-a** n***as couldn't stop me, jack."

XXL has reached out to Young Nudy's team and attorney for comment.

Young Nudy's Legal Issues

Young Nudy is presumably talking about his case from 2019. In February of that year, he was arrested following a traffic stop in Atlanta along with 21 Savage. Nudy was booked on charges of aggravated assault and being associated with a criminal street gang, charges that allegedly stemmed from a 2017 arrest. 21 Savage was subsequently charged with being an illegal immigrant, kickstarting a four-year immigration battle that was just resolved earlier this month.

At the time of the arrests, Nudy's attorney, W. Scott Smith, maintained his client's innocence.

"We believe that Young Nudy is innocent and this is a case of mistaken identity," Smith said in a statement. "Young Nudy's legal team is working closely with law enforcement to ensure this case does not get blown out of proportion."

Two weeks after the arrest, Nudy was granted a $100,000 bond and released the following day.

