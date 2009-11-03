Young Jeezy Preps New USDA LP for 2010

After releasing “Bag Music” earlier today (November 3), Young Jeezy has announced plans to drop a new album by his crew USDA for early 2010.

The untitled disc will feature members Jeezy. Slick Pulla, and Blood Raw along with new members Boo Rossini, 211 from the West Coast and JW from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

“This album is not about just laying down another compilation of different lyrical creativity, but more about letting the streets know that USDA is still united strong and fierce in that same branded Corporate Thuggin Way,” the Snowman said in a press release.

Before the USDA CD hits shelves, the Atlanta trap rapper plans to put out his fourth solo album, Thug Motivation 103. As of press time neither project has an official release date. —Elan Mancini