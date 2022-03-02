Young Dolph Memorial Caretaker Shot and Killed – Report

Jeremiah Taylor, a man who had assumed the role of caretaker for Young Dolph's memorial site in Memphis, has died.

According to Fox 13, Taylor was killed last Friday morning (Feb. 25). Police responded to a crash scene where Taylor had hit a pole. It was later revealed by authorities that he had been shot prior to the collision.

Frank Gottie, a friend of Taylor's and local community activist who also helped maintain Dolph's memorial, spoke to Fox 13. “Jeremiah was a great person and he was so on point," Gottie said. "He was helpful he would try to help anybody."

As documented by ABC 24, Taylor had made it his responsibility to spend around 15 minutes each day at Dolph's memorial, which is located outside the bakery where the rapper was murdered on Nov. 17, 2021. "Just for my mental health, it started out, 'Alright, let me get to doing something positive,'" Taylor said, explaining why he continued upkeep on the site.

Memphis police are still investigating Taylor's murder and encourage anyone with any information to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Young Dolph was shot and killed on Nov. 17, 2021, in his hometown of Memphis. He was 36 years old.

His family released a statement following his death: "There are no words that exist, that sufficiently express the pain we are feeling as a family. Losing Adolph, Dolph, Man-Man, changes our lives forever. And while we will take each day as it comes, we are comforted in knowing that he leaves a legacy that reflects his heart. A heart that was for his family. A heart that was for the people. We are grateful for the outpouring of love. We are grateful that his godly obligation to show kindness to the world is being acknowledged."

XXL has reached out to the Memphis Police Department and a rep for Young Dolph for comment.