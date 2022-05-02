Yo! MTV Raps to Return This Month – Watch Trailer

The reboot of the iconic hip-hop television show Yo! MTV Raps is coming to a streaming service later this month.

On April 29, Paramount+ debuted the trailer for the revamped version of the beloved rap show, which is slated to air on the streaming service on May 24. The 2022 version will be hosted by battle rapper Conceited and DJ Diamond Kuts. The format will feature "mic-dropping cyphers, original videos, iconic tributes and performances you won't see anywhere else," according to the teaser. Artists who are featured on the trailer who are slated to be on the show include Dreamville rappers, DaBaby, Freddie Gibbs, J.I.D, Saba, IDK, Latto, Tee Grizzley and more.

Yo! MTV Raps originally debuted in the U.S. in August of 1988, and was hosted by Fab 5 Freddy and later Ed Lover, Doctor Dre and T Money. The show was a hit with hip-hop fans, becoming one of highest-rated programs in MTV's history as a result of its iconic interviews with the biggest artists of the time including Tupac Shakur, N.W.A, Leaders of the New School, Naughty by Nature and more. The original run of the show ended in 1995. It had another three-year run as Yo! under a repackaged format from 1996-1999.

In 2008, the show made a limited comeback on MTV to celebrate its 20th anniversary. In 2018, Yo! MTV Raps hosted a concert experience at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. to mark the show's 30th anniversary. The concert event featured performances from Eric B. and Rakim, Big Daddy Kane, KRS-One, the Juice Crew, Doug E. Fresh and more.

Check out the trailer for the reboot of Yo! MTV Raps below.