XXXTentacion’s Son Gekyume Gets His Own Chain

XXXTentacion's son Gekyume Onfroy is not even six months old yet, but he already has a gold chain with a diamond-encrusted pendant.

Last night (March 25), the late rapper's mother Cleopatra Bernard uploaded a photo of the child's brand new chain on her Instagram stories. In her post, she thanks Diamond Club Miami for providing the newborn's spectacular chain.

"Thank you @diamondclubmiami ," Bernard said in her IG story.

The diamond-laced pendant spells out the child's nickname Yume and hangs on a gold, curb link chain. Her grandson's glamorous first piece of jewelry comes days after fans got to take a better look at Gekyume's face.

Last Friday (March 22), Geykume's mother Jenesis Sanchez posted several photos of her newborn child. It didn't take long before fans began to notice the child's uncanny resemblance to his late father.

"[XXXTentacion] took a couple of letters from these different characters from his favorite video game, Kingdom Hearts, and he just mashed them all together," Sanchez said about the origin of her son's name. "I know it's kind of hard to say Gekyume, but he goes by 'Yume as well."

There's no telling when baby 'Yume will get to rock the chain, but his father's fans will definitely go wild when he finally does. Gekyume Onfroy was born on Jan. 26, seven months following the untimely death of the 2017 XXL Freshman. Two months ago, the first photos of the baby were revealed to the public.

Check out 'Yume's first chain below.

Instagram