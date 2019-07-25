The 30 Best XXXTentacion Songs, Ranked

At the time of his tragic death last summer, XXXTentacion was already on the road to becoming a certified superstar.

With malleable vocals, a penchant for experimentation and an undeniably punk aesthetic, the rapper earned a legion of fans before he even turned 20. A listen to his discography might make the term "rapper" seem just a bit limiting for an artist who probably liked The Fray as much as he liked Lil Wayne.

"People still use the term 'rapper' when they're talking about X, and I just think that's outdated 'cause obviously he's so much more than that," X's producer John Cunningham told XXL when speaking about the making of X's ? album last year. "I feel like for us, the only time genre comes up is talking about good and bad. You know, it really doesn't matter."

X flaunted his genre-fluid stylings across several EPs, two albums and a few compilation projects. On "Look At Me!," he attacks a spastic beat and renders lo-fi trap in all of its unpolished glory. Meanwhile, the acoustic "Revenge" sounds more like a Modest Mouse deep cut than a new single from a South Florida SoundCloud rapper.

Through that versatility, X was able to channel feelings like rage, depression and more in whatever musical medium works best for the occasion. For a song like "Save Me," X tackles sparse guitar as he belts out a desperate cry for help. The lack of hard percussion or a pulsating beat gives space for his words to sink in and his voice to linger. On the other hand, there's the emo-leaning, teen pop tune "Sad!," which lets X weave in numbness in a song that's essentially about suicide and broken love.

Today, one day before the originally intended release of the ? album deluxe edition, XXL takes a look at all of X's many styles to rank his 30 best songs. Check out the full spectrum of X releases for yourself below.