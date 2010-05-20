XXcLusive: Young Chris Addresses Jay-Z Swag Jack Accusations

After speaking with Peedi Crakk and Just Blaze about whether or not Jay-Z stole Young Chris’ whisper flow, it was only right that XXLMag.com reached out to the man in question. Yesterday (May 19) we spoke to the Philly spitter, who offered up a surprising response.

When asked his opinion on Peedi’s claims, the former Roc-A-Fella rapper was quick to comment by saying, “Steel sharpens steel.”

“It’s family, we all in the family,” he elaborated. “We work off each other’s vibes. That’s how some of our best, best records came out. You gotta think when we was in the studio at the time it’s pressure. Everybody that’s in there gets busy, from me to Peedi to muthafuckin’ Beans to Jay, Freeway, and it was like really a lyrical war in there. So when I say steel sharpens steel, I just mean we all fed off each other.”

Chris said this isn’t the first time he’s heard the potential swagger jackin'. “Everybody got their own opinions and all that shit,” he shared. “You know I can't get around it evidently right. I just tell people, quality and quantity, as long as I keep delivering, I’ma get past the comparisons. I think I’ll be alright out here.”

The State Property rep recently dropped his new mixtape, The Network 2, hosted by DJ Don Cannon. The disc was a way for Chris to get his name back out there after a deal with Mark Ronson’s Allido label fell though and to tell folks he’s still a free agent. “The deal is in the air,” he said. “I came back to the drawing board to get The Network out, to get that awareness that I need again. “

The Network 2, which is available now on iTunes, features beats by Sean C and LV, Chad West, Streetrunner and Dame Grease, as well as appearances by Lil Wayne, J. Cole, Memphis Bleek and Bobby Valentino. —Jesse Gissen