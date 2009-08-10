XXcLusive: Rock the Bells Founder Says Joe Budden & Raekwon Squashed Beef [Updated]

While both Joe Budden and Raekwon have yet to speak to XXL since their altercation over the weekend, there is one man that says both parties were able to put their differences aside. Founder and owner of Rock the Bells Chang Weisberg spoke to XXLMag.com today (August 10), after the tour concluded with it’s last stop in San Francisco on Sunday and expressed that both camps have sat down and squashed any problems.

Weisberg said at first both rappers were not being cooperative, but before Sunday’s show he was able to get Budden and Rae in a room to settle their differences and shake hands. “It was heated," he told XXL, "people were not feeling some situations and at the end of the day sometimes the best action is no action at least in L.A. But in San Francisco, yes, everybody got in a room, there were a lot of discussions and were able to keep it moving.“

“I don’t believe they’ll be any more issues moving forward,” he continued.

Weisberg credits several key people for being able to defuse the tension. “At the end of the day a lot of other really good people got involved and made sure that we kept things on a positive note," he said. "You walked into hip-hop summer camp, from KRS-One to Busta Rhymes, to Joell [Ortiz], to Royce [da 5”9”] to our entire staff, there’s a lot of people that have a lot of really good relationships. Helped to lend perspective.“

When asked if he would invite them back for next year’s festival Chang exclaimed, “Abso-fucking-lutely."

As XXLMag,com previously reported Budden was punched on the side of his eye and his shoulder by an associate of Rae on Saturday, backstage in L.A. The New Jersey rapper and eyewitness Mickey Factz claim the fight was over comments Joe made prior to his face-to-face meeting with Method Man. Budden was reportedly forced to apologize on Rae’s IceWaterTV. As of press time footage has yet to surface. –Jesse Gissen

Update: It seems as if Weisberg spoke to soon. Joe Budden has challenged Raekwon to a fight on YouTube. [Watch Below]



Update 2: Budden challenges Rae's brother to a fight.