Wiz Khalifa Takes Pics With Hot Topless Playboy Model

Update (Dec. 4, 5:00 p.m.): A source told TMZ that Wiz and the British Playboy model Carla Howe made a sextape last night, however there's one catch. Wiz didn't know he was being recorded. Wiz and Carla—who knew each other since appearing in 2012 movie Mac & Devin Go to High School—did more than take a photo shoot(the pics were took down by both parties). They were "Knockin' da Boots." Wiz had no idea that he was being recorded and the video is being shopped around Hollywood.

Wiz is lawyering up to stop the video from seeing any light of day.

-----

Original Story: Wiz Khalifa is enjoying the single life (at least it appears so). Since the divorce, Wiz and Amber have been coping with the break up in two completely different ways. Some fans may think the once happy couple could get back together. But right now Wiz's only focus is his son and twins.

Wiz took to Instagram last night to share a pretty explicit photo of himself sitting in front of a topless Playboy model. The Model—Carla Howe—is smoking hot. But what's amazing about her is that she is a twin. Her twin sister name is Melissa Howe. The two British Playboy models are a sight for sore eyes. Take a look at the steamy shoot and the new twins below.