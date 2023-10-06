The 13 Best New Hip-Hop Songs This Week
Week in and week out, there are plenty of brand-new rap songs, no matter the time of year. It can be really difficult to stay aware of what's out and also what's hot, so XXL decided to make things much easier for you. Instead of sorting out nearly everything that released this week, we've narrowed it down to strictly the best of the week, saving you plenty of time.
Expect to see selections from the established stars, the next wave of new talent, the up-and-comers and everyone else in between. If your song is fire enough to beat the competition, it'll take one of the weekly spots. You can trust us on this one; follow our lead and you'll never get laughed off the aux cord again. Your friends will finally trust you with playlists; it'll be wonderful. In addition to that, you can check back every week for the latest and greatest tracks. You'll always have somewhere to turn to each week, being sure to find some songs you'll dig.
Enjoy this week's list, featuring new songs from Drake ("First Person Shooter" featuring J. Cole), Wiz Khalifa ("Uptown Bound"), Fivio Foreign ("Why Would I") and more. See you next week.
"First Person Shooter"Drake featuring J. Cole
"Uptown Bound"Wiz Khalifa
"Why Would I?"Fivio Foreign
"God Slippers"Kevin Gates
"100 High Street"Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist
"Grizzley 2Tymes"Tee Grizzley featuring Finesse2tymes
"Woo"Denzel Curry featuring PlayThatBoiZay and Chief Pound
"Mmhmm"BigXthaPlug
"In Your Hands"Maiya The Don featuring Ty Dolla $ign
"Sideways"Fredo Bang featuring NLE Choppa
"We Do a Lot"Sha Gz featuring DThang
"Special Bullets"Danny Towers featuring Robb Bank$
"Not No Mo"Fresco Trey