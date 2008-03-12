Witness Says He Saw Remy with Gun

A witness testified during Remy Ma’s assault trial yesterday (March 11) that he saw the rapper cock back a .45 caliber pistol and get into victim Makeda Barnes-Joseph’s car shortly before the woman was shot in the abdomen. According to the Associated Press, 21 year-old student Oluwole Ajudun went on to testify that that he heard the pop of a gun shot shortly thereafter and saw Remy exit the vehicle. But prior to Ajudun’s testimony, witness Crystal Ricks testified that although she also heard a pop and saw a flash while Remy was in Barnes-Joseph’s car, she never saw the rapper with a weapon. Remy’s lawyer has stated that the gun went off accidentally as the two women struggled for it. Although investigators have already concluded that the weapon did fire accidentally, prosecutors insist that Remy shot Barnes-Joseph because she believed the woman stole $2000 from her purse.