Will Smith Talks Martin Lawrence From Jumping Off a Building in New Scene From Bad Boys 4 Movie – Watch

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence were recently spotted filming a scene for the new Bad Boys 4 film.

Production for the latest installment in the Bad Boys film series began last month. On Wednesday (May 17), Will and Martin were seen in Atlanta filming a scene for the upcoming movie. In the video, the two actors appear to be on the roof of a building. Martin, who plays the character Marcus Burnett, is wearing a hospital gown. Will Smith's Mike Lowery character appears to be attempting to talk him off the literal ledge.

Bad Boys 4 follows the release of Bad Boys 4 Life, which came out in January of 2020. Sony Pictures initially announced plans for a fourth installment shortly after the third film's release. However, production was pushed back in light of Will Smith infamously slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. Directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will again be behind the camera for the new film, as they replaced Michael Bay who directed the first two films. Last month, Will and Martin teased the upcoming flick at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

"We’re hype, we’re excited," Smith told the crowd of movie theater owners.

Actress Tasha Smith will replace Theresa Randle in the role of Martin's character's wife. Much of the plot line for the new film has been kept under wraps. Bad Boys 4 is expected to be released in movie theaters next year.

