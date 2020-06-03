Warner Music Group to Donate $100 Million to Social Justice Organizations: Report

Warner Music Group is down for the Black Lives Matter cause and they're showing their support for the Black community in a big way.

Following the media-wide Blackout Tuesday on social media, Warner Music Group and the Family Foundation of its primary owner, Len Blavatnik, announced their plan to donate $100 million to social justice organizations on Wednesday (June 3).

According to a report published in Variety today, an advisory panel made up of assigned members from Warner Music Group is working to establish procedures to support organizations dedicated to educating and promoting equality, opportunity, diversity and inclusion for all.

In a statement, Steve Cooper, the current CEO of Warner Music Group, said, "This fund will support the extraordinary, dedicated organizations that are on the front lines of the fight against racism and injustice, and that help those in need across the music industry."

Cooper goes on to pledge their advocation to those who make the world a diverse place.

"Our advisory panel, which will draw from a diverse cross-section of people from our team and the wider community, will help us be very thoughtful and accountable in how we make an impact," he continues. "We're determined to contribute, on a sustained long-term basis, to the effort to bring about real change."

Warner's $100 million dollar donation comes after the murder of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by a cop while in police custody. Floyd's death has sparked national outrage and overwhelming support for Black people and the Black Lives Matter movement. Since Floyd's death last week, multiple protests have occurred daily in all 50 states in the U.S., making history while starting the next wave of substantial change on how race is handled in America.