Wale and Miguel Come Together for Rare Performance of ‘Lotus Flower Bomb’

Wale and Miguel came together for a rare performance of their smash hit "Lotus Flower Bomb" over the weekend, which coincidentally marked the 15-year anniversary of the song.

Last Saturday night (Oct. 17), Miguel popped out as a special guest on the first of Wale's two shows at Los Angeles venue Blue Note. The shows were in support of the D.C.'s rapper 2025 album everything is a lot., but of course there were other surprises peppered in.

Backed by a live band, the pair brought the fan-favorite track back to life.

"Wale and Miguel performing 'Lotus Flower Bomb' tonight at bluenote was very special considering they’ve only performed this song like twice together since it first came out," X user Tallie Spencer wrote with a video of the performance. "Wow."

Wale agreed, reposting the video the next morning and adding the caption, "Last night was special."

Released on Oct. 11, 2011, "Lotus Flower Bomb" became Wale's highest-charting song as a lead artist at the time when it peaked at No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100. (The feat would later be replaced by 2013's "Bad," which peaked on No. 21 on the chart.) The track lived on his sophomore effort Ambition.

The duo previously performed the hit together on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon during the song's initial run in 2012. They last reunited for a performance at Washington, D.C.'s Landmark Music Festival in 2015, so it's been quite some time since fans have seen the song live.

Check out Wale and Miguel performing "Lotus Flower Bomb" over the weekend below.

Watch Wale and Miguel Perform "Lotus Flower Bomb"

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