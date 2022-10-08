VLONE Part Ways With Cofounder ASAP Bari

Fashion label VLONE has announced that they have parted ways with cofounder A$AP Bari.

On Friday (Oct. 7), VLONE posted a message on their Instagram page formally announcing that A$AP Bari, born Jabari Shelton, is no longer associated with the fashion brand due to his "irrational behavior."

"VLONE is the stamp for creatives who stand tall, thriving on individuality, caring less about conformity that has long governed the fashion style of society," the statement reads. "Create your own stylish rules, set your own trend, embed your own morale in which you can express yourself creatively without limitations. In the new era of VLONE, our brand will embrace distinctive creatives, who defy the norm and inspire the willing."

"In closing, we will not partake in any irrational behavior associated or related with Jabari “Younglord” Shelton. He has no authority to style himself as “Mr. Vlone,” use or license VLONE - this behavior is contrary to our collective. LIVE VLONE DIE VLONE," the statement concluded.

VLONE's statement didn't elaborate further on what kind of "irrational behavior" A$AP Bari was displaying at the company. However, outside of the company, the 30-year-old designer has been encumbered by criminal cases in the past several years.

In November 2019, Bari was arrested in Palmer Township, Pa., after police discovered 24 tins of marijuana inside his vehicle and three more on his person following a traffic stop. The A$AP Mob member was charged with five misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance. He was also hit with two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver marijuana and criminal conspiracy of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. In April 2019, Bari agreed to a plea deal that had him pleading guilty to one misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana with no jail time. All he had to do is pay a fine of $4,000.

Before that, in January 2019, A$AP Bari pleaded guilty in his sexual assault case in the U.K. In that case, he avoided jail time by agreeing to pay the alleged victim £2,000 ($2,268) and abide by a restraining order.

VLONE was launched in 2011 in Harlem, N.Y. According to the website, the fashion label helped cultivate a booming arts scene in the city and sparked conversations that would change the course of music and fashion in New York.