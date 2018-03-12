It's been two years since reports surfaced of Russell Crowe kicking Azealia Banks out of his Los Angeles hotel party and allegedly spitting on her, an event she says changed her whole career path. While the Harlem rapper and RZA have previously gone back-and-forth about what happened that fateful evening, Vince Staples believes that Crowe was given an unfair pass for his role in the incident.

The Big Fish Theory MC shared his thoughts on Twitter earlier today (March 12) about the veteran Hollywood actor spitting on Banks, stating that it should be discussed more. Staples believes that while Crowe was not punished by the general public for what he did to Banks, someone like Tyler Perry would be canceled out of fame if he did the same to someone like Taylor Swift.

"I WONDER WHEN YALL GONNA MAKE A YOUTUBE ABOUT RUSSELL CROWE FROM THE GLADIATOR SPITTING AT AZEALIA BANKS? HE CANT COME TO THE NORF AND FANTASEA 2 ABOUT TO DROP SO WE SHOULD TALK ABOUT IT," he writes. "YALL LET RUSSELL CROWE SPIT AT AZEALIA BANKS BUT IF TYLER PERRY SPIT AT TAYLOR SWIFT IT WOULD BE NO MORE MEDEAS MOVIES. LOL BUT IM SERIOUS."

Vince's tweets are part of a series of tweets he shared ranging from topics such as journalists who review hip-hop projects and defending Lil Yachty and Logic for the negative comments they receive.

After seeing his thoughts showing his support for her side of the story, Azealia reposted his tweet to Instagram, sharing her current emotions on how the incident impacted her career and mental health. She even acknowledged Kanye West receiving backlash for stealing Taylor Swift's microphone at the 2009 MTV VMAs while Russell Crowe's career has yet to be negatively impacted.

"Crazy ..... all Kanye did was say excuse me then take Taylor’s mic (which she handed him) and they damn near cancelled him," she explains. "Crowe choked me, spat on me, called me a n***er and is still being booked for work. It’s insane that he really got away with that. I’m really not over it, it’s definitely a thorn in my side plus all of the public humiliation caused by RZA saying I lied just really made and makes it worse."

The "Movin' On Up" entertainer also claims that everyone has been lying on Crowe's behalf, including the hotel and Lionsgate. She says that the incident eventually led to the original premiere of Love Beats Rhymes and the soundtrack being canceled.

"Everyone In the room that night lied on his behalf , the hotel sold the tapes. People at lionsgate wouldn’t even speak to me after this happened," she continues. "They essentially took rza’s side and I really suffered with the original premiere of love Beats Rhymes and the soundtrack being cancelled because of this. No one has ever apologized to me for any of this. When this happened NO ONE called to ask if I was okay.... these last two years have really been hard for me. I’m getting better now and I hope I get the chance to do another movie and have a real premiere with a red carpet and paparazzi/media such .... I was really looking forward to that."

Check out Vince Staples' tweets about the incident and Azealia Banks' response in the posts below.