Bankroll Freddie’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launches today (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

It's rare to see a big rapper out of Arkansas, and 25-year-old artist Bankroll Freddie is here to change that. Hailing from the small town of Helena, Ark., Freddie's rhymes paint vivid pictures of his past in the trap and living luxuriously before rap. In 2017, his "Lil Baby" freestyle caught the attention of Quality Control CEO Pierre "Pee" Thomas, leading to a deal with the label that is home to Migos, Lil Yachty and more.

In 2019, his single "Drip Like Dis" became his breakthrough track, and the Lil Baby and Young Dolph-featured remix now sits at over 13 million views on YouTube. In January of 2020, Freddie released From Trap to Rap, a 14-track project that includes features from the likes of Moneybagg Yo, Lil Yachty, Renni Rucci and Dolph and Lil Baby on the aforementioned "Drip Like Dis" remix.

Now that you've heard his pitch, remember to vote for your favorite artist beginning March 30. The 2020 XXL Freshman 10th Spot will run for one week. This is where the public gets the chance to vote an artist into the XXL Freshman Class. Go here to make your vote count for your favorite artist.

