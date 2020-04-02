2kBaby’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launched Monday (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

Everyone misses the old days but few can turn it into a song that gets them on the map. Louisville, Ky.'s own 2kBaby did just that on his song "Old Streets," rapping and singing about hustling back in the day and the trials and tribulations that come with it. His story resonated, as the song has been streamed over 12 million times on Spotify, with his follow-up "Dreaming" hitting the 5 million stream mark on the platform. 2kBaby also dropped "Faxts" in February, and it's on pace to be another successful song for him. Now, with his debut EP, Pregame Rituals, arriving April 10, the 19-year-old has more to offer and he's just getting started.

