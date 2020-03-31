YSN Flow’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launched Monday (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

YSN Flow just turned 16 years old, but he's already the fastest-rising artist to come out of Cleveland, Ohio in years. Blessed with a knack for melody, Flow was gaining traction in the rap world for the last two years, unloading his breakout song, "Want Beef," early last year. Since being released, the song, a remix of which features Quando Rondo, has been streamed a combined 32.6 million times on SoundCloud and YouTube.

After dropping songs like "Illegal Weapons" and "Geeked Up" in subsequent months, he's only been going up. Last month, he unloaded his latest single, "Like That." Now, the Republic Records artist is trying to head to the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

