TJ Porter’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year's class.

TJ Porter is next up from Harlem. One of Def Jam’s most recent signees, TJ made his music debut two years, proving he's got the bars to back up the hype. This kid can spit—listen to "Harlem" to get acquainted. Since then, the 19-year-old rapper has worked towards gaining success with his debut project, Voice of the Trenches, and songs like "Put You On," which he feels is one of his most slept-on tracks.

According to TJ, he's the "hottest shit outta Harlem since Max B, Dipset, whateva you wanna call it." His most notable songs are “Do You Care” (over 2 million YouTube views and 2 million Spotify streams) and “Tricky” (over 1 million YouTube views and 4 million Spotify streams), and he's still got more heat dropping soon.

