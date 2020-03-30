Teejayx6’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launches today (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

Teejayx6 calls himself the Human Black Air Force One, so that should tell you all you need to know about the rising rapper. The 18-year-old Detroit rhymer only began rapping in 2018, and he's already made quite the name for himself. Already making a name locally for his extracurricular activities of swiping and scamming, the then-16-year-old was convinced to try his hand at rap by his brother, Kasher Quon, who would later accompany Teejay on one of his many viral songs, "Dynamic Duo."

Telling his tales of scamming with humor through his raps (dubbed "scam rap") led to plenty of viral moments for him rather quickly, and his 2019 track "Profiles" serves as one of the earliest examples. After nine months, the song now sits at over 1.3 million views on YouTube, and opened the door to other tracks like "Dynamic Duo" and "Dark Web," the latter of which hit 1.6 million YouTube views in just a month. His latest effort, Black Air Force One Activity, arrived in December of 2019. Now, the upcoming artist continues to put in work, delivering his newest, piano-driven song "Mosh Pit" this month.

