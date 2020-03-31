Quin NFN’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launched Monday (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

Quin NFN hails from the Lone Star state and puts on for his city of Austin, Texas. The 19-year-old rhymer got his start rapping at the ripe age of 6, but it was in 2018, at the age of 17 that his breakthrough came with his track "Talkin' My Shit." Now sitting at over 20 million views on YouTube, the song opened the door for Quin, who later inked a deal with 10k Projects.

In October of 2019, Quin released his debut project 4NUN, which features appearances from NLE Choppa and PnB Rock. The young rapper's sharp bars and quick-fire flows have garnered him 1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, with his music being streamed over 10 million times to date. After releasing his Quincho project in March, Quin is poised to run those streams up even more.

