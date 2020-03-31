Luh Soldier’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launched Monday (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

Luh Soldier got it out of the mud. A native of Birmingham, Ala., the 20-year-old rapper first gained attention as an artist as a result of the freestyles he shared on his Instagram page. Once he started hitting the studio, he crafted projects like 2018’s Out on Bond, Soldier Mentality and Naw FR. Soon, Soldier had several tracks with at least 100,000 plays under his belt, including the singles “My Campaign” and “Naw FR” featuring NLE Choppa.

Signed to Cinematic Music Group, Luh Soldier now has more than 130,000 followers on Instagram and over 5 million total streams on Spotify. His most recent drop is his fifth project, Trench Baby. The new project was released last month, and features his Young Dolph-assisted remix to “What Happened.”

