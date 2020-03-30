Kidd Kenn’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launches today (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

Seventeen-year-old rapper Kidd Kenn is making a name for himself on the Chicago hip-hop scene. With the LBGTQ community behind him, the young rhymer first got his start by remixing hits like 6ix9ine's “Gummo” and FBG Duck’s “Slide,” before releasing his own material, which has collectively amassed hundreds of thousands of YouTube views to date.

Freestyling comes easy for Kenn, who shares plenty of quick 16s via social media to rave reviews from fans. Additionally, "Eriod," his collaboration with fellow Chi-Town rapper Queen Key, has become a fan favorite, earning over 105,000 Spotify streams—his most popular song to date. After inking a deal with Island Records last year, Kenn released his Child's Play mixtape in February of this year. The project, which features an appearance from CupcakKe, finds Kenn delivering the witty bars and his playful persona. "Benji," for which he just released a visual, is a standout track on his new tape. "I'm everything your favorite lacks," he raps, offering another reason why he thinks he deserves a spot in the 2020 XXL Freshman class.

Now that you've heard his pitch, remember to vote for your favorite artist beginning March 30. The 2020 XXL Freshman 10th Spot will run for one week. This is where the public gets the chance to vote an artist into the XXL Freshman Class. Go here to make your vote count for your favorite artist.

