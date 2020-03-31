Flo Milli’s Pitch for 2020 XXL Freshman

Before the 2020 XXL Freshman class will be revealed this summer, the Freshman hopefuls are here to show and prove why they deserve a spot in this year’s class. The 10th Spot voting, powered by SoundCloud, launched Monday (March 30), which means hip-hop's rising newcomers are vying for a spot on the 2020 XXL Freshman cover.

It may feel like Flo Milli came out of nowhere, but the 20-year-old Alabama rapper has been spitting since she was 11. Her time came in spring 2019, when her song "Beef FloMix," her own version of the formative Playboi Carti and Ethereal track "Beef," went viral on Twitter. Her distinct voice and sharp flows, along with her confidence took her up and over the hump; the song has over 32 million streams on SoundCloud, YouTube and Spotify combined. Last October, she then followed up that track with "In the Party," which has over 21 million streams across multiple platforms to date.

Now, in 2020, she's using her platform to promote women empowerment and her "bad bitch vibes." Her latest singles "My Attitude" and "Not Friendly" prove she's got the rhymes to match her attitude. Flo hasn't dropped a project yet, but the early returns are very promising. As Flo Milli would say, that's on period.

