Tyler, The Creator Performs Controversial Song “Tron Cat” in 2021 – Watch

Tyler, The Creator put on a stirring performance at the 2021 Lollapalooza Festival, which included performing his 2011 controversial track, "Tron Cat."

The rapper closed out the second day of the fest, which is taking place at Grant Park in Chicago. The Igor rapper performed a nearly one hour and 30 minute set, running through of slew of tracks from entire his catalog. About 40 minutes into the show, Tyler performed the song "Tron Cat." Originally appearing on Tyler's 2011 debut album, Goblin, the song features lyrics that resulted in getting the Cali rapper protested against early in his career including deplorable lines like "Rape a pregnant bitch and tell my friends I had a threesome," and “I fuck bitches with no permission.”

Tyler's performance of the song drew loud applause from fans. However, he did not give the concertgoers the full track, cutting it short and jumping into "Yonkers" before rapping a majority of the head-turning lines.

When "Tron Cat" first dropped, the song got Tyler a good bit of backlash. He was literally banned from the U.K. for five years by then-Prime Minister Theresa May due in part to the lyrics on the track.

"Coming to the U.K. is a privilege, and we expect those who come here to respect our shared values," a press release about the ban stated. "The Home Secretary has the power to exclude an individual if she considers that his or her presence in the UK is not conducive to the public good or if their exclusion is justified on public policy grounds."

When Tyler's ban expired, he returned to the U.K. for the first time in five years in 2019. A few months later, Prime Minister May resigned, which drew a celebration from the rapper.