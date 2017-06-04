Troy Ave Vows to “Never Switch” in New Video

Troy Ave, who has become the king of controversy lately, drops the video for his song, "Never Switch."

The visual is pretty basic, with Troy and a couple of model chicks posted up in front of a white background. Troy raps and comically acts out some of his rhymes, doing his best Steph Curry impression. "See my mind fam get it, gettin' rich/I kept it gang gang and I didn't switch/You said I had no paper hater yeah you wish/I'm never fallin' see me ballin' baby swish/See my mind fam get it, gettin' rich/I kept it gang gang and I didn't switch/You said I had no paper hater yeah you wish/I'm never fallin' see me ballin' baby swish," he raps on the chorus.

The song resides on Troy's latest project NuPac, which dropped in April.

It's been over a years since the infamous Irving Plaza shooting that left, Troy Ave's bodyguard Ronald “Banga” McPhatter dead and the Brooklyn rapper injured. The BSB MC has come under fire recently for having yet to apologize personally to McPhatter's family, some of whom blame Troy for getting Banga involved in the shooting.

“If he was sincere I think he would have tried to reach out directly," McPhatter’s mother Rose recently said in response to Troy offering to pay for Banga's headstone on Instagram. "I would like to speak to him, because he could resolve a lot of mysteries I have about my son’s death.”

Troy is still awaiting trial for his part in the shooting.

Watch Troy Ave's "Never Switch" video below.

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