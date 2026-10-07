Police Execute Search Warrant on Trippie Redd’s South Florida Home, Arrest Rapper BalloutDaDon for Attempted Murder

Police execute a search warrant on Trippie Redd's South Florida home and arrest rapper BalloutDaDon for attempted murder.

On Tuesday (Oct. 6), the Davie Police Department searched Trippie's property in Southwest Ranches, Fla., a DPD spokesperson confirmed to XXL on Wednesday (Oct. 7). The search was done in conjunction with the Miami Police Department. MPD confirmed to XXL that Balllout, born Braveone Jones, 25, was the target of the search and he has been taken into custody.

"Jones faces two counts of attempted murder in connection with the Sept. 15, 2026 shooting at Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen," an MPD spokesperson tells XXL. "The investigation remains ongoing."

An 18-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were shot outside Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen in the Wynwood section of Miami on Sept. 15, according to NBC 6 South Florida. Both victims were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in serious but stable condition. At the time of the shooting, police didn't have any information on the shooter or what prompted the violent incident.

BalloutDaDon, a Trippie Redd affiliate who is signed to the independent label HAB ENT, has released music with Luhh Dyl, 1900Rugrat and others. He's released two projects in 2026: Yopstar and Yopstar Lyfestyle 2.

Trippie Redd is on the heels of releasing his first album in three years, NDA, and the follow-up #NDA.

XXL has reached out to Trippie Redd's team for comment.

See BalloutDaDon's Booking Photo After Being Arrested for Attempted Murder

See 27 Hip-Hop-Related Police Raids