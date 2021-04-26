A 20-year-old man has been apprehended for the 2020 murder of Chief Keef's artist Tray Savage.

Demitri Jackson was taken into custody on a murder warrant in Fort Worth, Texas and extradited to the Cook County Jail in Chicago, where he is being charged with the late 26-year-old rapper's murder, according to a report from the Chicago Tribune published on Sunday (April 25).

Jackson appeared in court for a bail hearing on Sunday. Jackson's attorney, Thomas Hallock, argued that his client should receive bail, noting his relocation to Texas only came after his grandmother died and was not an attempt to duck the law. However, a bail was denied by Judge David R. Navarro. Jackson is scheduled back in court on Friday (April 30).

ccsheriff.org

Tray Savage, born Kentray Young and signed to Chief Keef's Glory Boyz Entertainment record label, was gunned down during a shooting in the Chatham neighborhood on the Southside of Chicago on June 19, 2020. Prosecutors in the case claim Young and Jackson were affiliated with the same street gang but provided no motive for the killing. According to authorities, on the day of the murder, the two men had a brief verbal interaction from separate cars before pulling off. About 15 minutes later, both men returned to the location where another interaction occurred.

Jackson is said to have blocked traffic with his white Mazda SUV before firing shots that struck Savage in the neck. Savage's vehicle then collided with multiple cars before it came to a rest. Jackson allegedly fled the scene. Savage was later pronounced dead. The Mazda was found set ablaze in an alley the next day.

Police were able to identify Jackson from surveillance footage at a convenience store captured before the shooting but were unable to locate him until his arrest in Texas.

Jackson faces natural life in prison if convicted of Tray Savage's murder.

