After Being Exposed by Pusha T, Travis Scott May Have Been the Problem All Along

Travis Scott is making headlines after being called out by Pusha T on the new Clipse song "So Be It" for having no loyalty and being messy. King Push exposes La Flame for being a habitual fence-straddler. History shows the Virginia MC might be speaking the truth. Travis Scott may have been the problem all along in different beefs.

Pusha T Exposes Travis Scott's Lack of Loyalty

On June 16, Clipse returned "So Be It," with the second single off their upcoming Let God Sort Em Out album, which finds Push calling out the Utopia rapper.

"You cried in front of me, you died in front of me/Calabasas took your bi**h and your pride in front of me/Heard Utopia had moved right up the street," Push raps. "And her lip gloss was poppin', she ain't need you to eat/The 'net gon' call it the way that they see it/But I got the video, I can Cher and A.E. it/They wouldn't believe it, but I can't unsee it/Lucky I ain't TMZ it, so be it, so be it."

Why Is Pusha T Dissing Travis Scott?

Pusha T made it crystal clear why he's dissing Travis in an interview with GQ.

"The true context of that is we were in Paris, literally working, and he was calling to play P his new album. He came to [Pharrell’s] studio [at Louis Vuitton HQ, where Clipse recorded most of Let God Sort Em Out]. He interrupted a session,” Pusha recalled. “He sees me and Malice] there. He's like, ‘Oh, man, everybody's here,’ he's smiling, laughing, jumping around, doing his f**king monkey dance. We weren't into the music, but he wanted to play it, wanted to film [us and Pharrell listening to it]. And then a week later you hear 'Meltdown,' which he didn’t play. He played the song, but not [Drake’s verse]." Push is referencing the Travis Scott song featuring Drake where the latter disses Pharrell.

"So, that's where my issue comes in—like, dawg, don't even come over here with that, because at the end of the day, I don't play how y'all play. To me, that really was just like…he's a whore. He's a whore," Push added. "I’ve already dealt with the lack of loyalty [to his] mentor, the guy he looks up to," Push said, referring to Ye. "I've been dealing with the corny shit that goes along with them. So it's like, I'm in a whole ‘nother place."

Other Instances of Travis Scott Being Messy

Besides playing all up in Pharrell's face, allegedly, there have been other instances of Travis playing sides. In 2018, he released the eventual diamond song "Sicko Mode" featuring Drake. On the track, Drizzy takes shots at Ye, who at the time was practically Travis' brother-in-law. The move even got a heated response from Ye.

In 2024, the flip-floppery continued. During Future and Metro Boomin's set at Rolling Loud California, Travis begged the duo to perform the Kendrick's "Like That" verse, which disses Drake, for the first time.

"He was on the [Rolling Loud] stage like, 'Play that, play that!' He don't have no picks, no loyalty to nobody," Pusha T surmised to GQ. "He'll jump around whatever he feels is hot or cling onto whatever he feels is hot. But you can play those games with those people…We're not in your mix. Keep your mix over there."

Is Travis Scott an Agent of Chaos?

Pusha T has put the light on multiple examples of Travis Scott's allegiance being called into question. Now, some people are looking at the Texas rapper sideways.

"That character trait where people try to play both sides of the fence to milk benefits when needed has always been corny to me," one X user posted. "Pusha T is not wrong for calling Travis Scott out."

"Travis Scott got famous for faking streams and y'all surprised he a fake ni**a lol," someone else reacted to Push's call out.

Travis Scott called out on X. DamnboyyeTv/X loading...

With his reputation on the line, Travis might not back down. He has yet to respond publicly. However, according to Houston rap luminary Bun B, we might get a response from La Flame before the weekend. In an interview with Shannon Sharpe, Bun says, "Travis ain't about to back down."