There's always an allure around a Travis Scott album, and his next effort will be no different. La Flame teases his mysterious new project this month all while trying to keep it under wraps.

Travis Scott Has a "Crazy" Album on the Way

Cover boy Trav appears on the new issue of French art, fashion and culture magazine Numéro Homme. On March 13, the Houston rapper's new cover was debuted, but since the interview with Travis isn't on the magazine's website just yet, a few parts of the conversation centered on his forthcoming release began making its way around the internet this week (March 19).

During the talk, the Cactus Jack Records leader kept it cute when referring to what's on the way. He said not too much and very little all at the same time.

"My new project is as crazy as it gets," he shared. "But for the moment, I still have to keep it a secret."

Travis Scott has been unleashing his raging energy in the form of mostly chart-topping albums since 2015. This would mark his fifth major label LP following the 2023 arrival of Utopia. Based on the soaring success of his last project—debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, sold 496,000 album-equivalent units and landed 19 songs on the Billboard Hot 100—and its accompanying Circus Maximus Tour—earned the title of highest-selling tour by a solo rapper, grossed nearly $210 million and sold 1.7 million tickets—La Flame's supporters are waiting for any signs that he'll be dropping a new album sooner than later.

Last month, the multiplatinum-selling artist was apprehensive about revealing the album's title because he thought "people aren’t going to understand it" and said he had some tweaking to do in a chat for his Billboard cover. Fan theories are that the album will be called Mirage based on merch that Travis sold last year.

Seems like the 33-year-old hitmaker is going into this project with less pressure on his shoulders. He was aiming for a high level of excellence with Utopia, and while that's still the goal with a new album, Travis is having a lot of fun with what he's creating. The rapper explained that he's being more artistic and producing more, all actions that will lead to yet another captivating world similar to what he usually creates with each album release.

There are plenty of song snippets floating around the internet over the past few months, giving a preview of where Travis Scott's headed sonically in 2025. From golfing with DJ Khaled to Metro Boomin eating Trill Burgers, unreleased La Flame tracks have been soundtracking some viral moments lately. He officially dropped the Tay Keith and FNZ-directed track "4x4" in January, and earned a swift No. 1 right after. Heavily drenched in Auto-Tune, it's a cinematic trap banger in line with what Trav's been offering over the last few years. A solid accomplishment moving into album No. 5. Though there's no title revealed at the moment, hopefully, this mirage is the real deal.

Check out Travis Scott describing his next album and listen to unreleased songs below.

